Londonderry Fire Company Open House

Press And Journal photo by Eric Wise

Friends and neighbors visited Londonderry Fire Company Sunday, Oct. 16, for the company’s annual open house.



Members of the company took guests for a ride in the two engines and tanker truck, showing off the lights, sirens and air horns as they approached the fire house. Neighbor company, Middletown Fire Company 88 provided selected guests a bird’s eye view from Truck 88’s 95-foot Aerialscope.



The balmy fall day provided a steady stream of guests who browsed fire safety information inside the station, which featured displays of items that caused fires, from faulty electrical devices to a variety of items whose improper use started fires in homes.

